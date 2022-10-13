Tezos (XTZ) Hits Market Cap of $1.20 Billion

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.20 billion and $24.43 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00007146 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00014105 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00020364 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002598 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009242 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 933,725,581 coins and its circulating supply is 912,236,592 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos (XTZ) is a cryptocurrency . Tezos has a current supply of 933,725,580.758396 with 912,236,592.094529 in circulation. The last known price of Tezos is 1.33039501 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 241 active market(s) with $14,116,786.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tezos.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

