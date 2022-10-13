The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of AZEK in a report issued on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year. The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AZEK. Stephens increased their price target on AZEK from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AZEK from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AZEK from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on AZEK from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AZEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

AZEK stock opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.74. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average of $19.81.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Vernon J. Nagel purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.52 per share, with a total value of $55,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,577.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of AZEK by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 14.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 531.2% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 58,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 8.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

