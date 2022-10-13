The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,376 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1,057.7% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,644 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.69.

Boeing Trading Down 0.3 %

BA stock opened at $131.57 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94. The company has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.63.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.