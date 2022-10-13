The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Short Interest Update

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of The China Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The China Fund in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 11.3% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 69.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The China Fund by 40.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in The China Fund by 8.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,069,000 after acquiring an additional 129,736 shares in the last quarter.

Get The China Fund alerts:

The China Fund Stock Performance

CHN traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.75. 493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,669. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.56. The China Fund has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $27.39.

About The China Fund

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

