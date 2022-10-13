The Digital Development Group (OTCMKTS:DIDG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Digital Development Group Corp (OTCMKTS:DIDG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. The Digital Development Group shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 4,000,000 shares changing hands.
The Digital Development Group Stock Performance
About The Digital Development Group
The Digital Development Group Corp. is a development-stage company. It offers a solution, which is capable of delivering over-the-top (OTT) content across multiple platforms. It also handles billing and administrative functionality, including reporting, analytics and integrated digital rights management.
