The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:GDV opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $27.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,063 shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $46,747.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,822.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 16,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 97,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Further Reading

