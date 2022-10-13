The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA)

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AXTA. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:AXTA opened at $21.28 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 583.7% in the 1st quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 6,435,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $158,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494,317 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,617,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9,486.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,215,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,782 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,587,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,653 shares during the last quarter.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.