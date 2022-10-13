The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Position Increased by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS traded up $13.14 on Thursday, reaching $308.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,746. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $105.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $326.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.02 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.81.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,440,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,440,649.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

