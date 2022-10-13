The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Price Target to $15.80

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.30 to $15.80 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.55% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cosan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Shares of CSAN traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.92. 6,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,233. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.48. Cosan has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $20.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cosan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in shares of Cosan by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

