The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Price Target to $15.80

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.30 to $15.80 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.55% from the company’s current price.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cosan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.
Shares of CSAN traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.92. 6,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,233. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.48. Cosan has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $20.97.
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.
