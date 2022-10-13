The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€87.00” Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) received a €87.00 ($88.78) price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($100.00) target price on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($89.80) target price on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($87.76) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays set a €84.00 ($85.71) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €102.00 ($104.08) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of FRA BNR traded down €1.74 ($1.78) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €55.70 ($56.84). 939,081 shares of the company traded hands. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($43.94) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($57.40). The business has a 50 day moving average of €66.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of €67.95.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

