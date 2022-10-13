The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Receives $48.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

GBX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman William A. Furman sold 59,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $1,919,150.48. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 660,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,198,733.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman William A. Furman sold 59,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $1,919,150.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 660,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,198,733.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William A. Furman sold 119,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $3,777,451.65. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 470,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,850,472.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,566 shares of company stock worth $7,603,400. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 47,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GBX opened at $24.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.79. Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $53.46.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $793.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.13 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The business’s revenue was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Greenbrier Companies

(Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.