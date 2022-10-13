The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

HAIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Consumer Edge lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of HAIN traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.20. 1,109,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,402. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.