The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
HAIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Consumer Edge lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.60.
The Hain Celestial Group Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of HAIN traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.20. 1,109,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,402. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.75.
Institutional Trading of The Hain Celestial Group
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.
About The Hain Celestial Group
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN)
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.