The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Gap Down to $16.39

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.39, but opened at $15.88. The Hain Celestial Group shares last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 6,502 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HAIN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.90.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 56.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1,187.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

See Also

