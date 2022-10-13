The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,121 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 25,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 37,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPG. Barclays reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($35.71) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.56. The company had a trading volume of 79,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,227. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $39.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Featured Stories

