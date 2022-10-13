The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Short Interest Update

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the September 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of The LGL Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 81,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 1.52% of The LGL Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LGL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.70. 12,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,636. The LGL Group has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The LGL Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:LGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 42.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that The LGL Group will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The LGL Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

