The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

LSXMK traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $39.20. 16,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,690. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average is $40.51. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.10. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $34.34 and a twelve month high of $56.19.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,940. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $60,846. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

