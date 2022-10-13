The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNCGet Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PNC. Barclays cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $191.79.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $7.05 on Wednesday, reaching $153.17. The company had a trading volume of 129,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,857. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $145.77 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

