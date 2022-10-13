The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,332 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.22% of RealReal worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REAL. General Equity Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,792,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,422,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after buying an additional 495,288 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RealReal by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 651,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 437,753 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of RealReal by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 917,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 353,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of RealReal by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 703,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 285,775 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REAL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on RealReal from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on RealReal to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on RealReal from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.28.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3.43.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 11,650.13% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The company had revenue of $154.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 11,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $28,787.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 681,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,512.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $27,283.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 385,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,844.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 11,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $28,787.85. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 681,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,512.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,225 shares of company stock worth $116,750. 13.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

