The Sandbox Price Tops $0.78 on Exchanges (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox token can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00004065 BTC on major exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $1.17 billion and approximately $87.29 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox Token Profile

The Sandbox’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox (SAND) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Sandbox has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,499,470,108.2233226 in circulation. The last known price of The Sandbox is 0.78254251 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 282 active market(s) with $173,675,286.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sandbox.game/en/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

