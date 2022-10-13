The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,890 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,045,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $383,040,000 after purchasing an additional 31,902 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,225,904 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $168,991,000 after purchasing an additional 60,820 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 43,450 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

Insider Activity

TJX Companies Price Performance

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.34. The company had a trading volume of 191,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.83. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.14%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

