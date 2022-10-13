The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 867,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 131,135 shares during the period. Williams Companies comprises approximately 3.0% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $27,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 306.4% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $25,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,897,989. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.33. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

