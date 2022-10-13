Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.75.

TBPH traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,805. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $13.17.

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. Analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 4,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $47,637.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 364,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,673.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 15,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $132,605.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 369,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,232.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 4,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $47,637.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 364,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 51.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 49.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

