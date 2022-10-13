Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.8% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $20,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock traded up $6.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $507.41. 48,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,322. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $553.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $554.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $496.77 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.56.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.