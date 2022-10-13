Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $497.14

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $497.14 and last traded at $501.86, with a volume of 30623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $510.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.56.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $196.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $553.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $554.01.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.