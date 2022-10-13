Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TMO. Barclays cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $656.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $491.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $496.77 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $553.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $554.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,580,667,000 after buying an additional 354,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,672,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,333 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $2,784,029,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,333,025,000 after buying an additional 104,324 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,127,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,560,000 after acquiring an additional 181,476 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

