Theta Network (THETA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.97 Million

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Theta Network coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00005294 BTC on exchanges. Theta Network has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $12.97 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Theta Network has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Theta Network Profile

Theta Network’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Theta Network is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Network (THETA) is a cryptocurrency . Theta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Theta Network is 1.02300338 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $18,030,894.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thetatoken.org/.”

