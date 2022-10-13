Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TCBX. Stephens cut their target price on Third Coast Bancshares to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James cut Third Coast Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

Third Coast Bancshares Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBX opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average of $21.23. The company has a market cap of $223.56 million and a PE ratio of 26.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Third Coast Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $30.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.42 million. Third Coast Bancshares had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBX. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,250,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $617,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $1,909,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $996,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 171.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.