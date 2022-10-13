Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,828 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,119 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THO. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 133.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 97.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 60.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 51.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Thor Industries to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Argus cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Thor Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Thor Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:THO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.26. 29,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,396. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.33. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $124.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.68.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thor Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

