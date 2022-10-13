Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Thor Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Thor Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Thor Industries to earn $8.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $79.15 on Thursday. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $124.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.19 and a 200-day moving average of $79.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Activity at Thor Industries

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $1.26. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thor Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter worth about $46,644,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 356.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 152,282 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,515,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,305,000 after purchasing an additional 106,027 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Thor Industries by 10.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,869,000 after purchasing an additional 105,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 59.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,888,000 after purchasing an additional 99,369 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on THO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Thor Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries to $69.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

About Thor Industries

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.