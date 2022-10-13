Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.
Thor Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Thor Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Thor Industries to earn $8.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.
Thor Industries Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $79.15 on Thursday. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $124.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.19 and a 200-day moving average of $79.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.68.
Insider Activity at Thor Industries
In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thor Industries
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter worth about $46,644,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 356.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 152,282 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,515,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,305,000 after purchasing an additional 106,027 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Thor Industries by 10.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,869,000 after purchasing an additional 105,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 59.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,888,000 after purchasing an additional 99,369 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on THO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Thor Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries to $69.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.
About Thor Industries
Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.
