Threshold Trading Down 9% Over Last Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0276 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $275.50 million and approximately $5.47 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,167.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006283 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002944 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00040176 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00057507 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005356 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022702 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02849201 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $2,723,200.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

