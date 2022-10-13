Thunder Brawl (THB) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $112.89 Million

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 13th. During the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Thunder Brawl has a market cap of $112.89 million and $1.33 million worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00003254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.62551687 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $610,867.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

