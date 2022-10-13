TI Trust Inc. Acquires 700 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

TI Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,555. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.80 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.35 and a 200 day moving average of $105.88.

