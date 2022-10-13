TI Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

TI Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.58.
NYSE:DE traded down $2.93 on Thursday, reaching $358.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,474. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $108.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $359.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.11.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
