TI Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

TI Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.58.

Insider Activity

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded down $2.93 on Thursday, reaching $358.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,474. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $108.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $359.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.11.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.