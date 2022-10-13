Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Timberland Bancorp stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,451. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.08. Timberland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $29.86. The firm has a market cap of $234.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter.

Timberland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.84%.

In related news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $32,130.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,112 shares of company stock valued at $56,430. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 221,054 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 12,595 shares during the period. M3F Inc. boosted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 170,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after buying an additional 84,471 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 24,036 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

