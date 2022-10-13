TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY) Short Interest Down 74.8% in September

TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 74.8% from the September 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TLGY Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLGY opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02. TLGY Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TLGY Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in TLGY Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $19,827,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TLGY Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $12,951,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in TLGY Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $7,492,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in TLGY Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $6,972,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in TLGY Acquisition by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 642,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 222,025 shares in the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TLGY Acquisition

TLGY Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on targets in biopharma or technology enabled business-to-consumer industries worldwide.

