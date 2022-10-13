Todd S. Nelson Sells 25,000 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $253,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,036,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,488,540.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.38. 518,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.14. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $13.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $167.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 221.2% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,489,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,494 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,004,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 358,361 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,965,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 315,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,508,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,279,000 after acquiring an additional 283,804 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRDO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perdoceo Education in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

