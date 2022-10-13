Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,880 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RIO. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 239.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

NYSE:RIO traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.34. 261,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,594,889. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.63. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $2.67 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. Macquarie lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.08) to GBX 5,700 ($68.87) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,364.29.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

