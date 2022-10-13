Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 8,022 iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 16,915 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,035,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,913,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 1,068,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,844,000 after purchasing an additional 51,251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TFLO remained flat at $50.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 5,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,495. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average of $50.41. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $50.52.

