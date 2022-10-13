Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $524,000 Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,855 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on BNS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.12. The stock had a trading volume of 155,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,502. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.58. The company has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $46.04 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.63. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.7897 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 45.29%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

