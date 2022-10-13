Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $640,000 Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Novartis by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,365,000 after buying an additional 82,167 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,110,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

Novartis stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.29. The stock had a trading volume of 133,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,802. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.86.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

