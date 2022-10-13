Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $909,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 40,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $584,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.19.

PayPal Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.17. The company had a trading volume of 600,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,222,312. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $273.51. The stock has a market cap of $97.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

