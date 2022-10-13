Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 109 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 1.2% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $1,138,930,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,929 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24,993.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 849,018 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after acquiring an additional 832,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,445,110,000 after purchasing an additional 668,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $251.16. The stock had a trading volume of 121,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,475. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.26. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $134.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $257.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

