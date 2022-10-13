Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) PT Raised to C$117.00 at Scotiabank

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TRMLF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.50 to C$96.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$91.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TRMLF traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.20. 13,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,737. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of $29.69 and a twelve month high of $63.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average of $55.08.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

