TPG Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,007 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 17,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on International Paper from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

International Paper Stock Up 2.2 %

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

IP traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.18. 43,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,706,043. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.06. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $56.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

