TPG Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares during the period. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF comprises about 0.6% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 70.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 13,086 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 221.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 29,411 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 51.3% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.65. 129,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,250. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.88. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $49.89 and a one year high of $62.63.

