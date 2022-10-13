TPG Financial Advisors LLC Buys 400 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth about $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $552,934.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.89. 7,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,800. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.53. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.55.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

