TPG Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,937 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,043,429,000 after buying an additional 3,553,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,175,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,284,883,000 after buying an additional 442,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $2,708,912,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,418,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,722,223,000 after purchasing an additional 269,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,978,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,409,072,000 after purchasing an additional 673,872 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.79. 121,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,236,818. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $166.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.45. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $148.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.35.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.