TPG Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 23,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.51. The company had a trading volume of 41,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,061. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.21 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

