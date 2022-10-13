TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.70, but opened at $27.09. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. TPG shares last traded at $27.54, with a volume of 499 shares traded.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TPG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TPG from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TPG from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TPG from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TPG to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on TPG to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,095,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,248,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,216,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

TPG Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.94.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $255.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.62 million. Equities analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

