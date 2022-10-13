Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,113,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,593,549,000 after purchasing an additional 102,904 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 18.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,889,000 after purchasing an additional 322,567 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,590,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $371,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $203.61 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.05 and a 200 day moving average of $199.83.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.53. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.50.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

